Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 32.0% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $380,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $146.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $196.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.39.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

