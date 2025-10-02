Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 477.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,325.56.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 5.0%

NYSE MTD opened at $1,288.39 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,521.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,270.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,185.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,154.70. The trade was a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

