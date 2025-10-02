Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $95.78 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,923.46. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

