Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23,150.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,333,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 969.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,834 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $131.20 and a 12 month high of $257.36.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.28.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

