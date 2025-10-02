Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,740 Carnival Corporation $CUK

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Carnival by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 12,393,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after purchasing an additional 262,590 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Carnival by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 266,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 164,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CUK stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Insider Activity

Carnival ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

