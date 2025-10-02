Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,740 Carnival Corporation $CUK

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Carnival by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 12,393,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after purchasing an additional 262,590 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Carnival by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 266,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 164,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Stock Performance
Shares of CUK stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $29.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Carnival Company Profile
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
