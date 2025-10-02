Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11,261.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 472,741 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.33. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $111.79.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

