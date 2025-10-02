Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 115 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after acquiring an additional 750,575 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 688,863 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,743,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,521,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

