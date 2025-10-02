Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 117 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $343.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.01. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

