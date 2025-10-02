Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after buying an additional 2,597,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,880. This trade represents a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $55.92 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

