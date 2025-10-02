Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 3,504 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,373,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,923,000 after buying an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,180,000 after buying an additional 4,716,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after buying an additional 3,547,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,097,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AHR opened at $41.92 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -454.55%.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

