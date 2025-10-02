Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Affirm by 86.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 3,637.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $2,617,535.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,921,456 shares of company stock worth $160,284,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Affirm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Affirm and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

