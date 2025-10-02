Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.7% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $255.45 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.08.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.51.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

