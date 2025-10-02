Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.7% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of Apple stock opened at $255.45 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.08.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.51.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
