Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,812 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $56,244,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,433,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,668,533,000 after purchasing an additional 788,255 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,163,000. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,432,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. HSBC cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,345 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at $710,029.32. The trade was a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

