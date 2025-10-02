Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.64.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $560,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,218,964. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. This trade represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,561 shares of company stock worth $5,499,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $107.16 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

