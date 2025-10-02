State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,407 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of PJT Partners worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 18,294.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 81,593 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.62 and a 200 day moving average of $160.71. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $190.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company had revenue of $731.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $407,401.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total value of $266,042.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,445. The trade was a 75.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

