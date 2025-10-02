State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,808 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $91.70 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.10.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

