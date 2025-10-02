State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,969 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 705,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,677.76. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%.The business had revenue of $384.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 799.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

