State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,678,000 after purchasing an additional 316,074 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,299,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,244,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,598,000 after acquiring an additional 395,015 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 10,114,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,653 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,100,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 0.3%

SW opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.Smurfit Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.