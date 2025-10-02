State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 13,638.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

