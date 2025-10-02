State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in GMS Inc. $GMS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 81.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,437,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,521,000 after buying an additional 1,547,999 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,287,000 after buying an additional 212,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 105.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 191,737 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,476,000 after buying an additional 189,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth $7,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 179,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $19,713,586.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,646,018 shares in the company, valued at $401,244,280.90. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 338,627 shares of company stock worth $37,266,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

