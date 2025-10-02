State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,799,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Mueller Industries by 15.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,224,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after purchasing an additional 166,012 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Mueller Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 957,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $54,072,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 222.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 597,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 412,564 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.1%
NYSE:MLI opened at $99.98 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $102.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20.
Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $91,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,308.08. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.
