State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Labcorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Labcorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Labcorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Labcorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. HSBC lowered Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Labcorp Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $279.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $289.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.91.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $617,209.08. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $4,074,692. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Labcorp

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.