Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $27.69 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,444,000 after buying an additional 86,670 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.6% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,285 shares of company stock worth $50,994,787. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.10.

GOOGL stock opened at $244.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

