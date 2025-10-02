Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3,715.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.4% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 14,879,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,350 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 678,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,846 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 226,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 172.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,325,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 838,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,504,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 134,705 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $799,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,693.84. This represents a 47.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

