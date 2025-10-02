Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,403,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,416,000 after purchasing an additional 626,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Textron by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Textron by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Textron by 6,952.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 217,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

