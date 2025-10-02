The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 102.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $280.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

