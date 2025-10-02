United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,552,200,000 after purchasing an additional 413,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,011,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 26.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,661,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,855,000 after purchasing an additional 964,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,884 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on United Airlines from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This trade represents a 52.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

