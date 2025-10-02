United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $39.69.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $411,538.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,798.64. This represents a 11.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

