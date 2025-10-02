V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy stock opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 279.96 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 589.74%.

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.46.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

