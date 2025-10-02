V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 885 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.67%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

