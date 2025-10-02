V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $170.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.51 and a 200 day moving average of $208.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.59 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.18.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

