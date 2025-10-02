V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 135.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 466.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 33,661.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after purchasing an additional 196,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $199.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.82 and a 52-week high of $267.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.57 and its 200 day moving average is $229.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.77.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

