V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 319,073 shares of company stock worth $66,162,313 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

VST stock opened at $201.33 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.24 and a 200 day moving average of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

