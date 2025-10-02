V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,614 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Moderna by 53.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.81.

Moderna Trading Up 6.9%

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.33) EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

