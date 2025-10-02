V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 403 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Loews by 207.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $40,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $100.17 on Thursday. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

