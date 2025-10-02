V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 482 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $150,966,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,695,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,188,000 after acquiring an additional 469,806 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 412,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,193,000 after acquiring an additional 294,245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 727,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 272,030 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,069,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,081,000 after acquiring an additional 271,507 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average of $151.20. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.69%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

