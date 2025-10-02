V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 71 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Exane Asset Management increased its position in Zscaler by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,075,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,336,836.60. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,519.40. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,878 shares of company stock worth $9,266,002. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS opened at $304.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.33 and its 200-day moving average is $262.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $318.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,127.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

