V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands $CAG

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,859,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,306,000 after acquiring an additional 698,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,407 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 233.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,494,000 after acquiring an additional 189,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 5.3%
CAG stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.04.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
