V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $249,000 Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 882.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical Company has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

