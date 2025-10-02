V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $255,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 8,675.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 38.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CarMax by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CarMax by 5.2% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 79.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE KMX opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

View Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.