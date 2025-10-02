V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 186.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Invesco by 45.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Invesco by 264.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In related news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the sale, the director owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at $660,392.60. This represents a 77.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.98.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.68%.Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

