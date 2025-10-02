V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,458 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 64,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 310.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 45,036 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.49.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

