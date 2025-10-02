V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $340,000 Stake in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. City Holding Co. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in GoDaddy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.79.

NYSE GDDY opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.29 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,070.41. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,065 shares in the company, valued at $60,909,750. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,543. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

