V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 5,693 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

