V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $367,000 Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BXP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in BXP in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in BXP by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 124,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in BXP by 98.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in BXP by 801.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BXP in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

BXP Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of BXP stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,544.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. BXP’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. BXP’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

