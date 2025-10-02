V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $385,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,018.95. This trade represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,043 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $501.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.45. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.58 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.