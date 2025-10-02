V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens raised CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.1%

CSGP opened at $83.48 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 333.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

