V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,785 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 457,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $220,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $12,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

