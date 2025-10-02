V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 15.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Dayforce Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 229.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dayforce from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In related news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $278,095.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 127,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,354.08. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 186,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,618.45. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $861,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

