V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $188.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day moving average of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.26. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $3,742,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,563,056. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $283,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,289.28. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $174.05.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

